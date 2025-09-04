Trump returns to White House to save America — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has come back to the White House to save America, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"We saw [former US President Barack] Obama, who received the Nobel Prize for nothing. Or, better yet - [he was granted the prize] only so that he would not plunge into some world conflict. I don't know whether they knew that he didn't understand anything about world affairs and would get into trouble, or whether they decided to appease this dragon a priori. And now we see a politician (Trump - TASS), who came to save America. This is his main task. He did not come to save the Universe, he did not come to save the world, he came to save America," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, "the situation with America is really serious, to put it mildly."

"Look, the national debt alone deserves special attention, and there's no need to even talk about the domestic situation," she went on.

"I thought that they only had such footage with views of Philadelphia and Detroit. But yesterday they sent it from Los Angeles, I watched it - people are simply dying in the streets. This is not a figure of speech, it's true," Zakharova said.

Although Trump puts his country first on the agenda, he is also working to pay attention to the situation around Ukraine, the diplomat noted.

"I apologize for taking so long, but I wanted, on the one hand, to stay within the framework of diplomacy and my functional responsibilities, but at the same time add some of my personal attitude here, because today even words about peace are becoming a courageous act after they were punished with sanctions, deletion, cancellation, including attempts at the physical destruction of many," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

