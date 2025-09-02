Russia counts on continuation of negotiations with Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia expects the negotiations with Ukraine to continue, and the heads of the delegations maintain a direct contact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper.

Asked about Moscow’s measures taken to resolve the conflict around Ukraine, Lavrov said that this spring, direct Russian-Ukrainian talks resumed on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative.

"Three rounds took place in Istanbul, and certain progress was made on humanitarian issues, such as exchanging prisoners of war and detained persons, returning dead bodies, etc. Furthermore, each side presented its perspective on the prerequisites for ending the conflict. The heads of the delegations remain in direct contact. We expect the negotiations to continue," Lavrov said.

He emphasized that resolving the Ukrainian crisis by peaceful means remains Russia’s priority.