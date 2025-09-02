NATO expansion and response to attacks on energy sites: what Putin told Fico

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s NATO membership is unacceptable for Moscow as this runs counter to Russia’s security interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Putin noted that some Slovak companies continue operating on the Russia market, which is beneficial for Slovakia’s economy.

Fico, in turn, compared the European Union to a "toad on the bottom of a well," which sees nothing around it.

Putin also briefed Fico about his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska where they discussed potential options of how to ensure Ukraine’s security. A consensus on this matter is quite possible, according to the Russian leader.

TASS has compiled key statements by the Russian head of state.

NATO and the West’s accusations

- Allegations about Russia’s "aggressive plans regarding Europe" are "utter nonsense, which has no basis at all."

- NATO’s actions are aimed at absorbing almost the entire post-Soviet space: "Faced with this, we had no choice but to react."

- NATO countries have become "horror movie makers" who keep telling scare stories about aggressive plans that Russia is allegedly hatching: "They keep fanning hysteria about Russia allegedly planning to attack Europe. I think that for anyone in his right mind this looks like a clear provocation or evidence of utter incompetence."

- Europe’s statements about the alleged Russian plans to attack it are either a provocation or a sign of utter incompetence: "Any sane person clearly realizes that Russia has never had, does not have, and will never have any intention to attack anyone."

Ukraine’s attacks on energy facilities in Russia

- Moscow put up with the Ukrainian army’s attacks on its energy facilities before starting to seriously respond to them: "As for attacks on energy infrastructure, particularly by Ukraine. For quite a while - just a couple of years ago - we did not take any action with regard to civilian infrastructure. We put up with it for quite a long time, especially in the winter, as Ukrainian forces kept attacking our energy facilities. However, we eventually started to respond. And we are certainly responding seriously."

- "Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources."

Conflict in Ukraine

- Russia was forced to defend its interests and people in Donbass: "I have repeatedly said this and has just recalled this during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events that the conflict in Ukraine in no way stems from our aggressive conduct. It stems from the fact that the West encouraged a state coup in Ukraine. <…> This is the root of the conflict because development in Crimea, in southeastern Ukraine, in Donbass followed that. This is the core of the conflict."

- Russia is convinced that consensus on the issue of ensuring Ukraine’s security is possible: "There are options for ensuring Ukraine's security if the conflict ends. This was also a subject of our discussion in Anchorage, and it seems to me that there is an opportunity to find consensus here."

Our position on this matter is well known. We think it unacceptable for us. Naturally, this is up to Ukraine how to ensure its security. But, as follows from fundamental documents, including on security in the European continent, this security cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of other countries, in particular Russia.

- Russia has never objected to Ukraine’s membership in the European Union: "We were never against Ukraine’s membership in the EU. As for NATO - well, that’s a different issue altogether, as it concerns Russia’s long-term security."

Russia’s cooperation with the US

- Russia hopes that the constructive dialogue with the United States will continue: "Our latest contact with the US administration, namely President Trump, in Anchorage, made it clear that the new administration hears what we say. Because when we talked about it with the previous administration and President Biden, no one wanted to listen to us and no one heard us. Now, we can see that mutual understanding is emerging. We are very pleased and we hope that this constructive dialogue will continue."

- Moscow is ready to consider establishing cooperation with Washington and Kiev on issues relating to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP): "We could cooperate with our American partners at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, too," the Russian leader noted. "Actually, we have already discussed these issues with them. By the way, the same is true as regards the Ukrainian side."

- Russia may start nuclear cooperation with the US on Slovak facilities in the future: "The three of us could work on the Zaporozhye NPP. This does not concern Slovakia, though," he explained, adding that "this is a precondition for us to implement joint projects on the Slovak market as well."

Russia’s cooperation with Slovakia

- Russia appreciates the independent foreign policy pursued by the Slovak government: "We very much value the independent foreign policy that you and your team, your government, are pursuing. This policy is yielding positive results. First of all, of course, I mean the economic indicators."

- Some Slovak companies continue to operate on the Russian market, which is beneficial for the Slovak economy: "Some of your companies continue to operate - and not without success - on the Russian market, which, in my opinion, is also beneficial for the Slovak economy as a whole."

- There is hope that positive trends in trade between Russia and Slovakia will be maintained, and that it will continue to grow: "Unfortunately, we live in difficult conditions associated with various external restrictions. At one time, our trade turnover was $10 billion, if we calculate in equivalent terms. Now it has decreased to less than 4%, although there are certain positive shifts, but I hope that we will be able to strengthen and maintain these trends.".