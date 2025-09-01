SCO reviewing about ten membership applications — Putin

TIANJIN /China/, September 1. /TASS/. More than ten new applications from various countries to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as observers or dialogue partners are currently being reviewed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a SCO Plus expanded meeting.

"Applications from about ten countries to join the SCO as observers or dialogue partners are under consideration," the Russian leader said. "Each of these applications certainly deserves the most careful and friendly consideration," he pointed out.

According to the Russian leader, the most important thing is that "those who want to cooperate with the SCO share its values and ideals, pursue an independent policy, and work together to address pressing problems."

Putin noted that this is not the first time such a large meeting has been held, bringing together the heads of SCO member states, leaders of observer countries and dialogue partners, and guests of the presiding country, as well as heads of major international organizations. "This clearly shows that the international community's interest in and attention to the SCO's multifaceted activities continues to grow," the Russian leader noted.

He emphasized that an increasing number of countries are seeking open and equal dialogue with the SCO. Along with its ten full members, the SCO currently includes two observer countries (Mongolia and Afghanistan) and 15 dialogue partners.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith on his country being granted partner status today by a unanimous decision of the Council of Heads of State," the Russian president added.