LUGANSK, August 21. /TASS/. By advocating for the freeze of the conflict the Ukrainian authorities want to postpone its full-fledged settlement and build up their military potential for further resumption of hostilities, as was the case after the signing of the Minsk agreements, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky Mikhail Podolyak said that Ukraine agrees to freezing the conflict along the current line of contact and recognizing a number of territories as de facto lost. According to him, in the future, Kiev will try to return the lost territories through diplomatic and economic means.

As the Ukrainian publication Strana wrote, Zelensky, despite his previous statements that Ukraine does not insist on a preliminary ceasefire before the conclusion of a peace agreement, once again returned to this demand.

"I attribute Podolyak's statement to the next so-called wishes of Ukraine, since it was clearly and distinctly stated by our military-political leadership that there simply should be no freezing of the conflict. An agreement on a comprehensive peace should be signed immediately, naturally, all the initial reasons for the start of the special military operation should be taken into account. <….> Podolyak is still trying to rave about the possibility of some kind of ceasefire, an actual freezing of the conflict according to the principle of the Minsk agreements. So, they are trying to deceive Russia once again and, in exchange for this freeze, try to restore combat capability and increase their military potential, just like at the time of the Minsk agreements," Marochko said.

He noted that Kiev's changed rhetoric regarding the military conflict in Ukraine "does not correspond to the realities that are happening in the political arena."

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the past summit. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later noted, Trump and his team began to take a much deeper approach to the Ukrainian settlement after the Alaska summit, "understanding that it is necessary to eliminate the root causes [of the conflict]."

The Minsk Agreements are a package of documents adopted in 2014-2015 to resolve the conflict in Donbass. Russia, France, and Germany acted as guarantors. Ukraine, being a party to the agreements and the later adopted set of measures for their implementation, has since repeatedly stated that it does not intend to implement them. After the start of the special military operation, the signatories of the agreements, former French President Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, admitted that they supported the agreements in order to give Kiev time to prepare for a full-scale armed conflict.