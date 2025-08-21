Putin receives Indian top diplomat in Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Kremlin, the presidential press service said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar at the Kremlin," the press service told reporters.

The talks were held in the Kremlin’s representative office and were also attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov – who chairs the Russian side of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation – as well as Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar.

Earlier, on August 18, Putin spoke by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral partnership and briefed him on the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska. On August 7, the Russian president also received Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Kremlin.