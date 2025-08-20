Raising level of delegation heads, Kiev's silence on proposals: key Lavrov statements

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has still not responded to Russia's proposal to organize work in three groups in an online format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference. Moscow is ready for talks on the Ukrainian settlement in any format, provided that they are honest and do not amount to Washington's involvement in Europe's aggressive, belligerent campaign.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the top Russian diplomat.

Elevating level of delegation heads in talks with Ukraine

Russia has proposed raising the level of delegation heads in negotiations with Ukraine. "Following a telephone conversation with President [Donald] Trump the other day, our president [Vladimir Putin] proposed not only continuing these negotiations but also raising the level of delegation heads."

Russia's proposal aligns with the initiative to discuss the political aspects of the settlement. "And this (raising the level of the heads of delegations - TASS) fits in with our suggestion that a separate block within this process be devoted to considering the political aspects of the settlement alongside the military and humanitarian aspects."

Moscow is open to any format of negotiations on Ukraine, but summit meetings must be carefully prepared at all preceding stages: "We are ready for any format, but when it comes to a summit, it must be carefully prepared at all preceding stages so that such meetings do not worsen the situation, but instead bring negotiations to a meaningful conclusion, which we are ready to pursue."

Russia is ready to work on Ukraine in any format, provided that the work is honest: "The Russian president has repeatedly said that we are ready to work in any format, provided that the work is honest and does not boil down to attempts — as the leaders of leading European countries are doing — to create conditions that would drag the US into an aggressive, belligerent campaign to preserve and strengthen Ukraine as a tool to contain Russia and wage war against Russia and everything Russian in the region, including Ukraine."

Lack of response

Ukraine did not respond to Russia's proposal at the last meeting in Istanbul to establish three working negotiating groups: "At the last—third—round, our negotiators proposed forming these groups to consider the agenda items in more detail. One group would address military issues, one would address humanitarian issues, and one would address political issues. So far, there has been no response from Ukraine."

Moscow hopes that Trump will convey Russia's initiative on the three dialogue groups to Kiev: "Clearly, the Ukrainian response is beyond our control, but since President Trump received the idea positively, we hope he will convey and explain it to the Kiev representatives, and we will receive a response. This would be an important step in raising the level of negotiations, increasing the degree of precision, and moving closer to addressing the key issues that need to be resolved for a sustainable settlement."

EU influence on negotiation process with Ukraine

Russia sees only "unethical attempts" on the part of the EU to change the US position on the settlement in Ukraine: "What diplomatic steps have you noticed on the part of the EU? Before evaluating them, we need to see them. So far, we have only seen a rather aggressive escalation of the situation, rather clumsy and, in general, unethical attempts to change the position of the Trump administration and the US president himself, as we saw when the Europeans accompanied Mr. [Vladimir] Zelensky to Washington on Monday this week.".