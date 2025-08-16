GENICHESK, August 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime must take concrete steps acceptable to Russia in order to achieve peace, Igor Kastyukevich, a senator from the Kherson Region, told TASS.

"Throughout the entire special military operation, Russia has never changed its position, and now third parties are not only ready to listen to it, but also to discuss its terms. In accordance with the rhetoric of [US President Donald] Trump, if Ukraine truly wants peace, as it declares, it will have to make concessions. Moreover, Kiev must take real steps that are acceptable not only to Kiev, but primarily to Russia," he said.

Kastyukevich stressed that Russia's dominant role in the Ukrainian issue is no longer "a matter for discussion, but a fact" for the world. He added that the meeting between Trump and Zelensky, scheduled for August 18, is a logical continuation of the changes initiated by the leaders of Russia and the US.