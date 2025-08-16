Russia views Ukraine as fraternal nation, events there are tragedy — Putin

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia has always considered Ukraine its fraternal nation, and events there are a tragedy and pain, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after talks with US President Donald Trump.

"We have always considered the people of Ukraine a fraternal nation, and I've said that on many occasions, although this may sound strange under the present-day circumstances. We have the same roots, and all these events resonate as a tragedy and excruciating pain for us," the president said.

"Therefore, our country is genuinely interested in putting an end to this," Putin said.