Putin-Trump talks continue for over hour

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have been talking for over an hour. The meeting is taking place at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

The talks are currently being held in a "three-on-three" format, but the two leaders began talking before arriving in Alaska on the airfield. Putin and Trump left their planes nearly simultaneously and got into the US leader's Cadillac limousine, where they talked one-on-one on the way to the talks.

Putin's plane landed at the military base at 6:54 p.m. GMT (10:54 a.m. local time). Shortly before that, Trump's "Air Force One" also landed. The meeting ceremony at the airfield began at 7:10 p.m. GMT. Official talks with representatives of both delegations began 15 minutes later.