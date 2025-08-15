MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Kiev regime could sustain military operations for three to six months without Western financial support, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS in an interview.

"Kiev will continue its intensive military operations as long as it is supplied with weapons, data, intelligence, and money. As long as they have resources, the war will continue. Everything depends largely on the position of the West. If funding continues, the war will continue. If funding stops, Kiev will last roughly three to six months," he said.

Miroshnik noted that the West is currently supplying Ukraine with weapons and that Kiev has sufficient manpower to sustain the current level of fighting. "We have no illusions that the front will collapse tomorrow. These are serious, bloody military operations that require great effort on our part and understanding from the international community," he added.

According to him, there are no signs that Europe’s position will change or that its support for Kiev will end. He noted that even in the context of diplomatic dialogue between Russia and the US, "Europeans are displaying a radical stance. They say they don’t recognize certain things and will do everything possible to discredit or disrupt the dialogue. For Europe, keeping the bloodshed going in Ukraine is extremely important for their internal agenda. So we don’t see any trends toward change."

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the US had agreed on a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The same day, Putin confirmed that preparations were underway and that both sides were interested in the talks. According to the US State Department database, the summit will take place in Alaska on August 15. Putin’s last visit to the US was in 2015.