State Duma Speaker Volodin meets with North Korea’s Kim in Pyongyang

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has held a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the lower house of Russia’s parliament said in a press release on its website.

"State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un met in Pyongyang," the press release reads.

Volodin congratulated the North Korean leadership and people on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from the Japanese colonial rule on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a solemn meeting on the occasion of the public holiday, according to the State Duma.

In addition, the senior Russian lawmaker extended words of gratitude to Kim Jong Un for the support provided by the North Korean people in the fight against neo-Nazi invaders in the Kursk Region.

Volodin is paying an official visit to the DPRK at the invitation from North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly. Earlier, he discussed formats of interparliamentary interaction with Choe Ryong Hae, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly.