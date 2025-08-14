MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side accepted only two Ukrainian prisoners of war from a list of 1,000 people, whom Kiev had previously refused, as part of the exchange, Vladimir Medinsky, presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine, said.

"Another swap. The Russian Defense Ministry: Russia returned 84 servicemen from Ukrainian territory in exchange for 84 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Our guys are home," Medinsky wrote on his Telegram channel. "However, out of the 1,000 prisoners of war who appealed to Zelensky (included in the list published by RT), the Ukrainian side accepted only two people: Alexander Boychuk, born on October 14, 1976, and Vladimir Fedorenko, born on February 16, 1982," the aide emphasized.

"They (the Kiev authorities - TASS) are probably afraid that they were completely re-educated while in Russian captivity," Medinsky noted.

On August 6, the head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine reported that Kiev had refused to accept 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war in exchange for Russian prisoners, which complicated the second stage of the process. The third stage has not yet begun. On August 12, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Vladimir Zelensky still refuses to accept Ukrainian prisoners of war from the published list of 1,000 names.