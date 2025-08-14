MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The West wants any potential agreements on Ukraine to be reached strictly on its own terms, as this is key to maintaining its monopoly on "ruling humanity," Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Thursday.

"I observe how the other side is carrying out its set of measures for the Alaska summit… And I clearly understand that, for them, the main thing is not what the two presidents ultimately agree on, but how the possible agreement will be worked out— on their terms, that is, through a monologue (dictat) from the West, or on mutual terms, that is, through dialogue between the West and the East (Russia)… For them, the stakes are extremely high: either they defend their monopoly on ruling humanity… or the globe will finally become different — equal for everyone and, precisely for that reason, prosperous and safe," Kosachev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Both London and Brussels are pushing Donald Trump by all means towards the first option, while Ukraine itself doesn’t matter to them at all, the senator noted. Moscow and its like-minded partners, he added, insist on the second option, "because Ukraine is truly important to us as an integral part of our world."

On August 7, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia and the United States had agreed on arrangements for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. That same day, Putin confirmed preparations for the meeting, saying both sides were interested in it.

Statements about the upcoming summit were made after US Special Representative Steven Witkoff visited Moscow on August 6 and was received by the Russian president. According to information posted in the US State Department database, the summit between the two heads of state is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15. Putin’s previous visit to the United States took place in 2015.