Federal Tax Service chief says transfers to Russian budget up 7% in January-July

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Tax Service’s transfers to the federal budget increased by 7% in January-July to 34.3 trillion rubles ($430 bln), with non-oil and gas revenues having gained 27% to 9.5 trillion rubles, head of the service Daniil Egorov said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia’s budget system received 34.3 trillion rubles in the first seven months of 2025, which is 7%, or 2.4 trillion rubles, higher than in the same period of 2024. The federal budget grew by 5%, including non-oil and gas revenues of 9.5 trillion rubles, which is a 27% increase," he said.

In terms of sectors, among those posting solid results were the manufacturing sector, which transferred almost half a trillion rubles to the budget, as well as the financial, construction, and trade sectors, Egorov said. The IT sector was also among top five in terms of this indicator, he added.