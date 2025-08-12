MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov, has said that Russia would be grateful if US President Donald Trump successfully resolves the Ukrainian crisis on terms that benefit both nations. Speaking at a TASS news conference, Alaudinov highlighted the significance of a potential meeting between the US and Russian presidents, emphasizing that a resolution respecting the interests of both countries would be a positive development.

The press conference was held in conjunction with the media forum of the People's Unity Club, titled "Battle for Truth," running from August 12 to 15. Attendees included Alaudinov himself, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter; a renowned expert and member of the Human Rights Council Alexander Ionov; and Alexander Kazakov, co-chairman of the club and political philosopher.

During the forum, participants discussed plans to establish an international coalition of journalists and experts aimed at combating censorship, developing strategies to counter Russophobic propaganda, and launching investigations into violations of free speech in the European Union and the United States.

Upcoming Alaska summit

On August 7, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Putin confirmed that preparations were underway for such a meeting, indicating mutual interest.

This announcement followed a visit by US Presidential Special Representative Steven Witkoff to Moscow on August 6, during which he was received by President Vladimir Putin. According to the US Department of State, the summit is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15. Notably, Putin’s last visit to the United States was in 2015.