MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized Vladimir Zelensky for his refusal to repatriate prisoners of war listed in the published roster of 1,000 names.

"Are you aware that Zelensky continues to refuse take back Ukrainian citizens - prisoners of war? Remember the outcry over Ukrainian children allegedly stolen by Russia, whose names have never been made public? It appears that the presidential office on Bankovaya Street has no interest in bringing home these real, tangible Ukrainian citizens who are desperate to be taken back home," she stated on her Telegram channel.

Zakharova emphasized that Kiev shows little concern for the bodies of fallen Ukrainians, which were only accepted under international pressure when the world condemned such brutality. "Now, they refuse even to accept the living," she remarked. "Relatives of prisoners of war are pleading with the authorities, signing petitions and begging on their knees for the return of their loved ones. Meanwhile, Kiev’s propaganda machine remains silent, fully aware that these prisoners are likely to be sent on suicidal missions and may never return - alive or dead."

Earlier, a source from TASS revealed that Kiev is selectively accepting certain captured servicemen offered for exchange by Russia, with approximately 1,000 soldiers reportedly "refusing" to be exchanged.

On July 23, the third round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on a peace settlement took place in Istanbul. The parties agreed to exchange not only military personnel but also civilians. Russia proposed the formation of three online working groups to address political, military, and humanitarian issues. Additionally, Moscow offered to transfer another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and suggested resuming short humanitarian pauses along the front line to facilitate the collection of the wounded and killed. The decision on whether to hold a fourth round of talks will depend on the implementation of these new agreements, stated Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president and head of the Russian delegation.