MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. European leaders will very quickly turn away from Vladimir Zelensky and try to improve relations with Russia, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Thursday.

The senator noted that at the moment European leaders are trying to prove that they are "presenting a united front" with Zelensky but the situation may change. "I think they will very quickly turn away from Zelensky when the time comes, and will just as quickly try to run even ahead of [U.S. President Donald] Trump in an attempt to establish some sort of relations with us," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Dzhabarov also commented on the upcoming meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on August 15, suggesting that, in addition to the Ukrainian issue, the two heads of state will discuss economic matters and the restoration of diplomatic relations. "Obviously, this will not happen in a single meeting – it will take time, and most importantly, patience from both sides," he added.

Dzhabarov stressed that bargaining over the lawful territories of the Russian Federation will be out of place when it comes to resolving the Ukrainian conflict. "I mean all four new regions, as well as Crimea, which has long been part of Russia. These are our constitutional lands, our constitutional territories, and no one will bargain over this issue with the Americans, let alone the Ukrainians," the senator concluded.

Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. This was later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the two leaders will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.