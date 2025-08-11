LUGANSK, August 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops sustained almost 4,000 casualties in fighting near the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the course of the special military operation along the line of engagement near the LPR over the past week, Ukrainian armed formations lost roughly 3,980 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries in the zones of responsibility of the battlegroups North, South, and West. The enemy suffered the most casualties in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup West which is operating in the Kupyansk and Svatovo-Kremennaya sectors of the line of engagement in the LPR," he said after analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Over the past week, Russian fighters also destroyed four enemy tanks, 74 field artillery guns, 54 electronic warfare and counterbattery radars, as well as 53 ammo and supply depots, the military expert added.

The situation along the line of engagement in the LPR grew more tense in that period as the enemy counterattacked almost at all sectors of the front line and struck the republic’s localities near the front line, causing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian deaths, Marochko noted.