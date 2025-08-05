MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin has identified the countries whose nationals took part in Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region.

"There were nationals of Georgia, Denmark, Colombia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, the United Kingdom, Brazil and other countries. We continue work to establish their exact number," he said in an interview published on the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily’s website.

Bastrykin noted that apart from weapons produced in Ukraine in the Soviet era and after independence, the incursion also involved weapons manufactured abroad and supplied to Kiev by NATO members. According to the top investigator, those included US-made HIMARS rocket launchers, Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, US-made MGM Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), and British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles along with other foreign weapons.