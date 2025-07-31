Russia hit with some 30,000 illegal sanctions — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. About 30,000 illegal sanctions have been imposed on Russia, Chairman of United Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"There are around 30,000 illegal sanctions against our country from various nations, adopted not under international law and the Charter of the United Nations, but unilaterally or by some country alliances. Clearly, these policies destabilize the entire global trade system," Medvedev said at a meeting of the standing committee of the Forum of Supporters of Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism "For the Freedom of Nations!".

He said that to counteract this kind of behavior, it is necessary to strengthen horizontal ties between the countries.

"Equally important is the mutual encouragement of multilateral trade and the establishment of its logistical and financial support," Medvedev said.