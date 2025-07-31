Russian intelligence plays radio game in Chasov Yar liberation

LUGANSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian military intelligence played a radio game with the Ukrainian military during the liberation of Chasov Yar. It set up dummy targets for Ukraine to strike, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

The main tribute should go to commanders who controlled the units. There was a constant radio game. Air and ground reconnaissance were properly organized. There were dummy targets for the enemy to strike. It played a major role," he said.

Russian drones dominated in the air over Chasov Yar and helped advance the assault units and hardware, he added.