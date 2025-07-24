Russian Navy to receive several more strategic subs in coming years, says Putin

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian seaborne nuclear forces will receive four Project Borey-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines armed with Bulava ballistic missiles in coming years, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the strategy of developing the country’s submarine forces on Thursday.

"In the coming years, our seaborne nuclear forces will receive another four Project Borey-A submarines in a planned procedure, two of which are at the stage of their construction. These strategic submarines of the latest generation are armed with Bulava ballistic missiles and also with other advanced weaponry," the head of state said.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin attended the ceremony of raising a naval flag aboard the latest Project 955A (Borey-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky in Severodvinsk in northwest Russia, which signals its acceptance for operation in the Russian Navy.

The Project 955A (Borey-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky built at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is the eighth in a series of Borey/Borey-A nuclear-powered subs. Each submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle) warheads.