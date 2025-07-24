Germany sets course to destroy ties with Russia to detriment of its economy — envoy

BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. The German authorities have set a course to destroy the unique formats of bilateral cooperation with Russia, not even fearing the crisis of their own economy, Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said in an interview with TASS.

"The current state of Russian-German relations is depressing," he noted. "Berlin has chosen a course to destroy the unique formats of bilateral cooperation, to incite Russophobia, to isolate internationally and destabilize our country internally, to impose tens of thousands of illegitimate sanctions against it even at the cost of a crisis in the German economy, which has been unable to emerge from recession for the third consecutive year," the diplomat noted.

"Germany’s new authorities are not yet demonstrating any interest in establishing direct contacts," he added.

"On our part, we did not give up dialogue with Berlin, we did not burn bridges, we did not curtail cooperation. But two are required for any dialogue," Nechayev stressed.

"Objectively, Russia has not taken and is not taking any actions directed against the interests of Germany," he said. "The cooperation between our countries has been mutually beneficial for decades, having largely contributed to Germany achieving a leading position on the continent. The Germans also know first-hand about the root causes and the course of the Ukrainian conflict because as one of mediators they initially had the opportunity to observe the situation from the inside, so to say, in development and dynamics," the ambassador concluded.