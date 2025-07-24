Ukrainian troops stage firefight between each other near LPR's Kremennaya — expert

LUGANSK, July 24. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian army units stationed near Kemennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic engaged in a firefight, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

He noted that incidents of friendly fire among Ukrainian forces have become increasingly common in the special military operation zone.

According to Marochko, Russian surveillance equipment recorded an exchange of fire between the units at a stronghold roughly 2.5 kilometers west of Novovodyanoe in the Kremensky district.

"Fire was initiated by Ukrainian troops positioned in a forested area north of the fortified zone. In response, automatic grenade launchers and mortars were used from concealed positions," he said. "The most likely cause is a lack of coordination between units, though the possibility of an internal clash cannot be ruled out. We've observed similar firefights in other sectors of the front," Marochko concluded.