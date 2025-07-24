Russia’s Battlegroup South hits Ukrainian drone control center in Seversk

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. An Uragan MLRS crew of Russia’s Battlegroup South wiped put a Ukrainian drone control center in Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian defense ministry said.

"Units of the Battlegroup South continue delivering strikes on the enemy positions in the Seversk area. Drone specialists spotted a heavy drone control center of a Ukrainian army’s mechanized brigade in the settlement of Seversk and the crew of an Uragan 220mm MLRS of the 2nd artillery brigade of the 3rd army wiped it out," it said, adding that strikes were also delivered on shelters and areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops.

FPV drone operators of the 7th motorized rifle brigade of the Battlegroup South hit a pickup truck with Ukrainian troops in the Seversk area and FPV drone operators of the 1442nd motorized rifle regiment eliminated an enemy logistics depot near Konstantinovka.

Apart from that, a Ukrainian 120mm mortar was hit from a Msta-B howitzer near Chasov Yar.