MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The peace terms that Moscow and Kiev officially exchanged are fundamentally far apart, so the negotiating teams responsible for reaching a deal have a lot of work ahead of them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is our draft memorandum, and there is Ukraine’s. We will exchange views and negotiate on these two proposals, which are currently diametrically opposed. A great deal of work remains to be done," Peskov emphasized.

Russia’s memorandum, which was handed over to the Ukrainian delegation during the talks in Istanbul, stipulates Kiev’s neutrality and includes a ban on any foreign military activity on Ukrainian territory.

The first section of the document defines "the basic parameters of the final settlement." The second section, focused on ceasefire terms, presents two possible scenarios. One of the listed conditions is amnesty for "political prisoners" by Kiev, along with the release of detained servicemen and civilians. The third section outlines the sequence of steps and the timeline for their implementation.

Earlier, a source close to the Russian negotiating team confirmed to TASS that Ukraine had proposed holding a new round of talks this week. Another source told TASS that "no dates are yet known, and they will be agreed later.".