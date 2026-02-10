US must engage in dialogue with Russia to improve relations — Congresswoman Luna

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. The US administration needs to engage in dialogue with Russia on both improving bilateral relations and settling the conflict in Ukraine, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (Republican of Florida) told TASS.

Speaking to Russian reporters at a reception hosted by the Russian embassy in the US on the occasion of Diplomatic Workers' Day, celebrated in Russia on February 10, she noted that there were many representatives of the US administration among the guests. "I think it was great. We had representation from the White House and the State Department. As you know, President Trump has made it clear that we want to continue the peace dialogue [on Ukraine] and diplomacy," she said.

At the same time, Luna pointed out that the two countries need to engage in dialogue on the development of bilateral relations. "If we want to actually have a world that's engaged in peace, you have to open up dialogue and conversation," the lawmaker noted, adding that she is far from alone in Washington in holding this view. "There are many people, people from the administration as well, who are here to kind of open up those dialogues," she pointed out. "When you talk about what really brings us together and what similarities that we have, I think that you can really focus on faith in Christianity and being a country that wants there to be open bilateral trade," Luna concluded.