MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The statement by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirms that former US President Barack Obama tried to influence the country's 2016 polls by fabricating information about Russian interference, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign states.

"New revelations suggest Obama and his inner circle orchestrated the Russia hoax targeting @realDonaldTrump and Russia — a coordinated effort to mislead the public, influence elections and undermine elected president," Dmitriev wrote on his page on X.

Earlier, Gabbard said that a few months before the 2016 elections, US intelligence was unanimous: Russia had neither the intention nor the opportunity to interfere in the American elections. However, after Trump's victory in December 2016, the administration of the 44th president of the United States ordered the creation of a new report contradicting previous estimates. Gabbard noted that the key intelligence conclusion that Russia did not influence the election results was withdrawn and classified.

Confessions of the CIA

On July 2, the New York Post published a report by the CIA's Directorate of Analysis, which indicates that the report on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US elections was compiled with numerous procedural violations and could be politically motivated. The report indicates, among other things, that, at the suggestion of former CIA director John Brennan, a "Steele dossier" was included in the assessment of the situation, which was published by the American media during the 2016 election race. It contained deliberately false allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump, who was then a candidate for president. The dossier was compiled by American company Fusion GPS, as well as former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his London firm. Brennan, ignoring the opinion of senior intelligence officials, insisted on including the dossier in the final report, and stated the opposite at meetings with members of Congress behind closed doors.

In 2016, US intelligence agencies accused Russia of interfering in the American electoral process. The investigation was handled by US Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. On April 18, 2019, the US Department of Justice released its final report, in which the special prosecutor admitted that he had not revealed collusion between Russia and Trump, who won the election. Trump has repeatedly denied suspicions of any improper contacts with Russian officials. Moscow also called the allegations about its attempts to influence the course of the US elections groundless.