Russia-China partnership impervious to Trump's tariffs threats — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have made a strategic choice towards strengthening their comprehensive bilateral strategic partnership in the long-term perspective, the Russian Foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said commenting on US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia and its trade partners.

"The very logic of the Russian-Chinese relations’ development over the past decades – and this was emphasized on many occasions by Russian President [Vladimir Putin] – shows that Moscow and Beijing have made a conscious strategic decision to strengthen their comprehensive bilateral partnership in the long-term historical perspective," she said.

"Did they – Moscow and Beijing – know that there would be threats? Yes, they knew. Did they hear these threats? Yes, they heard them. Did they read about threats against us? Yes, they did, but they have made the choice that they thought would be optimal under these circumstances," the diplomat continued.

In her words, Moscow and Beijing continue to stick to this policy, because it allows to efficiently cope with the tasks of the two states’ comprehensive national development.

"This model of mutually respectful and mutually beneficial relations is becoming more and more attractive for our partners in the Global South and East, for the global majority. We are actively forming what I would describe as a collective immunity against various <…> threats from our ill-wishers," she added.