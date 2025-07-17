Russia’s concerns over Europe’s aggressive stance fully justified — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The militaristic and confrontational attitude on the part of Russia's neighbors in the European direction cannot but raise concerns, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov’s commentary comes in the wake of Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev’s statement that Russia must fully respond to the actions on behalf of the West, and if necessary, launch preemptive strikes.

"Given the environment coming from the European direction that we currently have – which we have to deal with, and the environment is very hostile, confrontational, militaristic – such concerns are fully justified," Peskov said at a news briefing.

Peskov pointed out that, "Dmitry Anatolyevich [Medvedev] boasts ample experience, as he served in the past as the president of Russia and currently occupies a very senior post."

"He clearly expresses his own point of view," the Russian presidential spokesman added.