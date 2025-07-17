MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine no longer has electoral procedures or freedom of speech, and dictatorship becomes increasingly visible in the country, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, responding to TASS questions on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

"There is a tenure of power and increasingly obvious signs of dictatorship," he said, describing the similarities between modern Ukraine and the Third Reich.

"Electoral procedures have been canceled under the pretext of war, opposition activists have been persecuted or jailed, and freedom of speech has been annihilated," Medvedev said in response to a question about whether the three D's - demilitarization, denazification, and democratization - decided upon at the Potsdam Conference could now be applied to Ukraine.

