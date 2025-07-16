NATO to increase military spending at expense of social programs — Shoigu

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. NATO countries will cut social programs, raise taxes and go into debt to open up money for increasing defense spending, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu told Kommersant in an interview.

"NATO countries’ spending on military needs amounted to $1.5 trillion in 2024; by 2035 it will stand at about $4 trillion. A huge sum. Thus, to achieve the spending level agreed at the summit, the alliance countries will need significant resources. Where can they be found? Of course, funds will be funneled primarily from cuts in social programs and higher borrowing, all while increasing the tax burden on the European population and businesses," he said.

Shoigu also did not rule out that to minimize public backlash, the EU would use illegally frozen, stolen Russian state funds.

"The Europeans are discussing a transfer of almost €200 billion kept in the Belgian securities clearing house Euroclear into more risky assets with high returns. At the same time, they believe that this method will allow them to avoid accusations of stealing sovereign capital. It is worth noting that they ‘earned’ about €7 billion in interest in 2024," he added.

"The EU naively believes that they will get away with embezzling funds, and this money will remain with them forever. However, the time will come when they will have to answer for every cent they steal. In general, theft and exploitation of other people's funds is a common practice for the West. This was the case, for example, with the Libyan, Syrian and Afghan money."

Shoigu also drew attention to the publication in March of this year of the White Paper on European Defense - Readiness 2030.

"The document provides for the allocation of 800 billion euros to strengthen the EU's defense capabilities until 2030. This figure coincides with the figures agreed upon at the Hague NATO Summit. Thus, the Europeans have prepared another way to pass off the previously agreed increase in defense spending to appease [US President] Donald Trump. Another scam!" he stated.

"Despite the aforementioned money chicanery, an increase in military spending will lead to a significant deterioration in the macroeconomic indicators of the EU countries. Against this background, the already exorbitant debt of the NATO states continues to grow. For example, by the end of 2024, Germany's public debt exceeded €2.6 trillion, or about two-thirds of German GDP. London's borrowings exceed their GDP altogether, amounting in absolute terms to over €3 trillion. The question arises: how will they repay it?"