MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. NATO member states are not interested in resolving the conflict in Ukraine peacefully, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s announcement about planned weapons deliveries to Ukraine at the expense of European countries, he said: "This is yet another indication that NATO countries really have no interest in peace."

The high-ranking diplomat recalled NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remarks about plas to make Ukraine "more lethal." In this regard, Grushko explained that the goal was also "to keep Ukraine engaged in combat."