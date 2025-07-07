Perpetrators of attacks on Russian Railways facilities to be punished — Lavrov

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. None of the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks on Russian railroad facilities will evade responsibility and all will receive the punishment they deserve, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after participating in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

He described the attacks on railroad infrastructure and civilian trains as "truly egregious instances of a deliberate attack."

"As for investigating these crimes and bringing the perpetrators to justice, we are not seeking to raise this issue in international discussions at the moment. We are handling it ourselves, both through the Prosecutor General’s Office and public organizations," Lavrov emphasized.

"No one will escape responsibility," he added.