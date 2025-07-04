Launch of direct flights between Russia, Saudi Arabia scheduled for October — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The launch of direct flights between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled for October 2025, will help increase tourism exchanges and business contacts between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following negotiations with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The parties rated high the growing pace of development of tourist exchanges, he added.

"The tourist flow from Saudi Arabia to Russia grew almost six-fold last year compared to 2023, and Russians are also increasingly choosing Saudi Arabia for their travels. Last year they made more than 36,000 trips to the kingdom. I am confident that further expansion of tourist exchanges, contacts between business circles, and contacts between people in general will be facilitated, firstly, by the opening of direct flights between Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, which is scheduled for this October, as well as the agreement to waive visa requirements for travel by subjects of the kingdom and Russian citizens, which is at the final stage of preparation," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Sheremetyevo International Airport added flights to Riyadh by Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s flagship airline, to its schedule. According to information on the airport's website, flights are scheduled from October 15 to 25, and they will be operated five times a week.

There are no direct regular flights between Russia and Saudi Arabia now. The Economic Development Ministry said earlier that the launch of flights was delayed due to the unstable situation in the Middle East and flight restrictions in the region.