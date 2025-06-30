Russia blocks access to web resources of 15 EU media in response to EU sanctions

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is blocking access to web resources of 15 European media outlets in response to the European Union’s restrictions against the Russia mass media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As a response measure to the European Union’s news restrictions against eight Russian media outlets and information channels (Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, News Front, Rubaltic, South Front, Strategic Culture Foundation, Krasnaya Zvezda) imposed as part of the so-called 16th package of sanctions approved by the European Council in February 2025, the Russian side has made a decision to limit access from its territory to web resources of 15 media outlets from the bloc’s member states, which are disseminating false information," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Brussels and other EU capitals have been repeatedly warned that their bans and ungrounded sanctions against the Russian mass media, as well as other formats of "politically motivated repressions" will not remain unanswered by the Russian side.

"Responsibility for such developments rests entirely on the European Union and its member states that support its illegitimate moves, opting for widening the spiral of sanctions in violation of all of their international commitments in the area of ensuring media pluralism and the freedom of access to information," the ministry stressed.

"Should the restrictions against the Russian mass media and information channels be lifted, the Russia side will also revise its decision with respect to European media outlets," it added.