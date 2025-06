MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A conversation was held with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said.

"I had a telephone conversation with my US counterpart and we reserved for each other an opportunity to make calls and discuss questions of interest at any moment," Naryshkin told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

On June 23, Naryshkin said that his communication with Ratcliffe could be arranged when necessary.