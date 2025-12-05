Official welcoming ceremony for Putin held at India’s Presidential Palace

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was officially welcomed by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremony in front of the Presidential Palace, marking the start of his state visit.

Putin arrived in an Aurus car escorted by a mounted guard, greeted by cannon fire and met by Modi and Murmu. A guard of honor from the Indian army, air force, and navy stood present as both national anthems were played.

This formal welcome, a key protocol event for a state visit, opens the schedule of ceremonies, negotiations, and speeches. Following the event, Putin will visit the Mahatma Gandhi memorial and hold official talks with Modi at Hyderabad House.