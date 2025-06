MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have good prospects in the economic interaction, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We have very good prospects in the sphere of the economic interaction. We know the US business expresses the desire, the aspiration, and sends signals to us that they would like to return to our market. We would only welcome that," Putin said.

The Russian leader also described efforts of US President Donald Trump to address the Ukraine crisis as sincere.