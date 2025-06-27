Russian diplomat slams Dutch resolution on Crimean Tatars’ genocide as propaganda

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Dutch parliament’s resolution on the genocide of Crimean Tatars is a purely propagandistic move, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She recalled that the Dutch House of Representatives on June 19 had passed a resolution condemning the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars by the Soviet authorities in 1944 as an act of genocide and called on the country’s government to look at doing this at the level of the European Union.

"It is absolutely obvious that the Dutch lawmakers, who proposed and supported this resolution, were guided by anything but the need for historic justice for the Crimean Tatars," she said. "They used the tragic page in our country’s history solely for propaganda."

According to the Russian diplomat, with a high degree of probability, those who voted for this resolution have never been to Crimea, especially after its reunification with Russia. "The Dutch lawmakers prefer to learn about both the peninsula and about people living there from the Kiev junta rather then get first-hand information," Zakharova said. "The resolution is nothing but an action in support for Vladimir Zelensky’s regime, exposing the hypocrisy of the Dutch parliament."

The Dutch lawmakers’ attempts to find any links between the past and the present "with a focus on the infringement on the rights of Crimea’s indigenous population are absolutely futile and ungrounded," she stressed. "For our part, we would recommend that the Dutch lawmakers use the ‘modern criteria’ they apply to our history to learn more about their own country’s history and look at recognizing the Dutch military’s actions during Indonesia’s war for independence in 1945-1949 as genocide. Moreover, the return of cultural values stolen from this Asian country would meet any criteria of justice."

She stated that Crimea’s chronic problems that had been piling up when it was part of Ukraine began to be addressed only after its reunification with Russia and now the peninsula "has turned into a prospering Russian region where people of all nationalities enjoy equal rights and opportunities, live in peace and understanding."