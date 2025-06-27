Russia’s MFA summons German ambassador over persecution of Russian reporters

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday over the persecution of Russian reporters.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador on Friday to inform him of retaliatory measures in response to the persecution of Russian journalists," the ministry told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing that Berlin has ignored Moscow’s calls to the German side to stop its arbitrary practices against reporters and return to conscientious compliance with its obligations as regards protection of freedom of the press and the provision of pluralism of opinions.

These practices now affect both media and reporters and their families, too, the diplomat lamented. According to Zakharova, Germany is making every effort to force correspondents to abandon their professional duties and leave the country early.