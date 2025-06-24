MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regularly and openly abuses his powers, which is extremely regrettable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum of scholars and experts.

"The position of the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Guterres, a citizen of Portugal - a member state of the European Union and NATO - who regularly and openly abuses his powers, refusing, despite our numerous demands, to call things by their proper names and even assist in obtaining basic information, is extremely regrettable," Lavrov said.

To reinforce his assessment, Lavrov pointed to the UN Secretary General’s reluctance to exercise his authority in securing a list of victims whose bodies were discovered on the streets of Bucha in April 2022. Similarly, he criticized the apparent lack of investigation into the 2014 Odessa tragedy, viewing it as a glaring omission. Lavrov argued that in the West, there is either active encouragement of Nazism's resurgence or a deliberate turn a blind eye to it.

"Anything is deemed acceptable to harm Russia - whether physically on the battlefield or morally and politically - aimed at erasing from history the Great Victory over Nazism, achieved primarily through the sacrifices and efforts of our people," he stated.

Lavrov further accused officials like the UN secretary general of violating Article 100 of the UN Charter, which mandates impartiality and confines their role to administrative functions. He specifically named leaders of organizations such as UNESCO, the OPCW, and the OSCE as examples.

