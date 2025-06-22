No talk yet on Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 22. /TASS/. Visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the United States or US leader Donald Trump to Russia are not currently on the agenda, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told TASS.

"Not yet," Ushakov said in response to a question about the possibility of such visits.

When asked whether a potential meeting between the two leaders could take place in a third country, he replied: "That’s still unclear. It will depend on what the sides agree upon. But so far, no one is even discussing anything in this regard."

Since the beginning of the year and following Trump’s inauguration, the Russian and US presidents have held five phone conversations. During their very first call, both leaders agreed to maintain direct communication, including plans for in-person meetings.

The Kremlin has emphasized that a summit would be essential "to formalize the results previously achieved through high-level efforts." Until such outcomes are clearly established, Moscow believes it is premature to discuss the possibility of a meeting.