Putin hopes Israeli threats toward Khamenei just words

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sincerely hopes that Israel is not serious about its threats against Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"I would really like these things that you have said (Israel's threats against Khamenei - TASS) to remain at the level of rhetoric," he said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called one of the goals of the military operation against Iran was that Khamenei "cease to exist."