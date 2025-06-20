Russia in touch with Syria on military bases issue — Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow maintains communication with Damascus regarding Russian military bases and is expecting a visit from a Syrian delegation led by the republic’s Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, Russian President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are in contact, and everything is going smoothly for now. I hope we will reach a mutual understanding. We are expecting a delegation from Damascus and are awaiting proposals on the timing of the visit," he said. "We have extended an invitation to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani," Bogdanov added.

"We hope this invitation will be accepted. It would be a valuable opportunity to discuss the full spectrum of our bilateral relations," the deputy minister said.

Russia maintains two military facilities in Syria: a naval logistics point in the port city of Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase near the town of Jableh in the Latakia Province. The base in Tartus was established in 1971 under a bilateral agreement. The Russian Air Force aviation group in Syria was formed on September 30, 2015, to support the republic’s army in its fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

On December 19, 2024, President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow had proposed using Russian military bases to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria.

Later, on December 27, a source told TASS that the new Syrian authorities did not plan to revise the agreements under which Russia operates its bases in Syria in the near future.