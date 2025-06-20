Kremlin spokesman sees current Middle East situation as dangerous for entire world

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The tense situation in the Middle East is dangerous not only for the region but for the entire world, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sky News.

"The situation is extremely tense and is dangerous not only for the region but globally," he pointed out.

"An enlargement of the composition of the participants of the conflict is potentially even more dangerous. "It will lead only to another circle of confrontation and escalation of tension in the region," Peskov added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US President Donald Trump believed there still were chances for diplomacy with Tehran and that he would make a decision on strikes on Iran within the next two weeks.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.