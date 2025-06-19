Russia set to build relations with Syria’s incumbent government — Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is poised to build relations with the new government of the Syrian Arab Republic, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"In many aspects, the events in Syria were caused partially by external influence, but internal processes also played their role. And the regime there has collapsed," he told RT in an interview. "But our goal is to build relations with those who are now in power in Syria. We have our own interests there, and we need to pursue them through dialogue."

In late November 2024, members of armed opposition groups launched a major offensive against the Syrian government positions. They entered Damascus on December 8, prompting the retreat of Syrian army units from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country. Head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization (recognized as terrorist and outlawed in Russia), Ahmed al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, became the de-facto leader of Syria. On January 29 he announced that he will become the acting president of Syria during the transition period, expected to take from four to five years.

Putin talked to Syria’s new leader over the phone on February 12. They had a detailed discussion on the situation in Syria and talked about cooperation in trade, economy, education and other areas.