Russia says West, obsessed with zero-sum games, tries to ignore losses from sanctions

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Blinded by its crusade against Russia, the West has lost sight of how much damage anti-Russian sanctions are doing to its own economies, Marat Berdyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The global economy is experiencing increased turbulence and downside risks. Moreover, difficulties are provoked not so much by objective reasons as by selfish motives. I think we all see this. The main destructive factor is the confrontational mindset of Western elites. They are used to dominating, they reject a multipolar world, torpedo equal cooperation. The frequent obsession with these zero-sum games goes beyond all reasonable limits, and the initiators of sanctions try hard not to notice that they suffer more from them than Russia," he said.

"It seems to me that there are plenty of facts on this score. [US President Donald] Trump has recently spoken about this, that any sanctions decisions will result in enormous losses for America. Well, [Special Presidential Representative for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries] Kirill Dmitriev from RDIF has recently calculated the total amount. America alone suffered losses of about $300 billion from the sanctions approaches that were applied by the last administration, which remain in force due to inertia."

