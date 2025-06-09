UK clearly assists Kiev regime in its terrorist attacks against Russia — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine would have been incapable in its anti-Russian terror attacks had it not been for the UK’s support, with London clearly being behind the Kiev regime’s actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Forum of the Future 2050.

"We’ve all seen what Ukraine’s Nazis had done in the Kursk Region, there is not a single facility which can be presented to a viewer as related to combat activities. So, for us it was not particularly surprising. And at the latest meeting with the government, the Russian president very clearly said which conclusions we reached. Let’s proceed from that," the top Russian diplomat said.

"These threats are rather serious. It is obvious that this is being carried out by the Ukrainian side, but it would have been powerless without help by the British. However, who knows, maybe US special services are also involved out of habit but there is 100% certainty that the British are," Lavrov emphasized.

"The Kiev regime has been using these methods in one shape or another since the very beginning," he said.

"Then, our armed forces explain which facilities they target in Ukraine. The facilities are related to the armed forces: military bases, sites where military hardware has been accumulated and so on, or former civilian facilities used by Ukraine’s armed forces and security services," Lavrov emphasized, describing Russia’s actions in the special military operation.

"It is necessary to take relevant measures not only along the lines of the FSB, it has a lot of work as it is, but also along the lines of the Interior Ministry, the Russian Guard, other special services. Of course, it is very important to boost the residents’ vigilance. This is being taken care of," the top diplomat noted. "The risks of terrorist threats increasing do exist, we see them. We will do everything to suppress them without them harming our citizens," Lavrov concluded.